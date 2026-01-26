Chelsea Sign Nigerian-Born Youngster From Sheffield Wednesday

Chelsea have announced the signing of Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Manchester United and Liverpool were also said to be in talks over the talented prospect, but it is the Blues who have the won the race for the 17-year-old.

Alao has made five appearances for Wednesday’s first-team this season.

Chelsea confirmed the deal on Monday afternoon, revealing he has signed a two-year deal.

“Chelsea is pleased to announce the signing of Yisa Alao, with the left-back agreeing a contract with the Blues until 2028,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Welcome to Chelsea, Yisa!”

The Doncaster born defender made his senior debut against Bolton in the Carabao Cup in August at the age of 16 and has been monitored by top sides for a number of years as he developed.

Alao waved goodbye to Wednesday fans on his Instagram page.

“10 years, endless memories, from the staff, to my teammates, to the fans, forever grateful. Thank you, Sheffield Wednesday.”



