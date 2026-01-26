Two Premier League Clubs Interested In Super Eagles Midfielder

Sunderland and Nottingham Forest have been linked with Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru during the window.

Trabzonspor are reported to have opened exploratory discussions with Lazio over a potential move for Nigeria international Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, with interest in the midfielder continuing to gather pace.

According to reports from Africasoccer.com (via Sunderland Echo) the Turkish Super Lig side have made initial contact with the Serie A club to sound out the conditions of a possible deal for the 24-year-old, who is increasingly being viewed as one of the most sought-after Nigerian players currently operating in Europe.

It is suggested that Lazio have placed a valuation of between €15million and €20million, which converts to approximately £12.7million to £16.9million, reflecting both Dele-Bashiru’s age profile and the fact he remains under contract until June 2028.

Trabzonspor are not believed to be alone in monitoring his situation. Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have also been linked, with reports indicating both clubs are keeping a watching brief as the midfielder’s stock continues to rise.

While Dele-Bashiru’s current market value is estimated at around €6.5million (roughly £5.5million), Lazio’s higher asking price is understood to factor in his versatility, physical attributes and perceived upside, as well as the length of his remaining deal.

At this stage, talks are believed to be exploratory, with no agreement in place. However, the growing list of reported suitors suggests Lazio may soon face a decision on whether to retain the midfielder or cash in, should their valuation be met.



