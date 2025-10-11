Chelsea Star Withdraws From National Team Squad Due To Knee Issue

Chelsea are set for more injury misery after Enzo Fernandez withdrew from international duty with knee inflammation.

The Argentine midfielder has been an ever-present for Enzo Maresca this season, playing more Premier League minutes than any other player in the squad besides Moises Caicedo, but could now be set for a spell on the sidelines.

A statement from the Argentine national team (via The Standard) reported that he has been diagnosed with synovitis in his right knee.

A photo accompanying the statement shows Fernandez in training with the national side, wearing heavy strapping on the affected knee.

Fernandez will be unavailable for Argentina’s upcoming friendly with Puerto Rico, though he was expected to be rested for that match regardless.

It is not yet clear how long Fernandez will be unavailable.

It is more bad news for Maresca, who is already without a crop of first-team players. In midfield alone, Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Dario Essugo are all currently on the sidelines, as is talisman forward Cole Palmer.

Fernandez played 78 minutes as Argentina secured a narrow 1-0 friendly victory over Venezuela earlier this week, but is now expected to return to Chelsea’s Cobham training centre for assessment and treatment.

Chelsea’s first match after the international break will see them visit Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Nottingham Forest.



