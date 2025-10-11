WAFCON 2026Q: Benin To Host Super Falcons In Lome

The first leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Benin Republic and Nigeria’s Super Falcons will hold in Lome, Togo, reports Completesports.com.

Benin Republic will host the Super Eagles at a neutral venue after they failed to secure approval for any of their home stadiums.

The encounter will hold at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé.

The first leg is slated for Friday, 24 October.

Nigeria will host the reverse fixture at a yet to be determined venue on Tuesday, 28 October.

The overall winners over two legs will qualify for the 2026 WAFCON which will be hosted by Morocco.

The Super Falcons are the defending champions of the competition .

By Adeboye Amosu



