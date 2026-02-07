Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Chippa United Coach Bemoans Nwabali’s Exit

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Chippa United head coach Vusumizi Vilakazi has expressed disappointment with Stanley Nwabali’s departure from the club, reports Completesports.com.

    Nwabali’s departure was announced by the South African club on Thursday.

    The 29-year-old requested to leave the club despite signing a three-year contract extension in 2024.

    “It is definitely a blow for us, considering what Stanley achieved in Morocco,” Vilakazi told Sportswire.

    Read Also:Lampard: Onyeka’s Experience Will Be Vital For Coventry

    “Obviously, his decision and everything surrounding it did not involve me.”

    “It was a discussion between him and the chairman [Chippa Mpengesi], and they agreed to part ways.

    “I can only work with players who are within the system. If there is a need to bring in another goalkeeper to increase competition, we will do so.”

    The 29-year-old joined Chippa United from Katsina United in the NPFL in 2022.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.