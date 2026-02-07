Chippa United Coach Bemoans Nwabali’s Exit

Chippa United head coach Vusumizi Vilakazi has expressed disappointment with Stanley Nwabali’s departure from the club, reports Completesports.com.

Nwabali’s departure was announced by the South African club on Thursday.

The 29-year-old requested to leave the club despite signing a three-year contract extension in 2024.

“It is definitely a blow for us, considering what Stanley achieved in Morocco,” Vilakazi told Sportswire.

“Obviously, his decision and everything surrounding it did not involve me.”

“It was a discussion between him and the chairman [Chippa Mpengesi], and they agreed to part ways.

“I can only work with players who are within the system. If there is a need to bring in another goalkeeper to increase competition, we will do so.”

The 29-year-old joined Chippa United from Katsina United in the NPFL in 2022.



