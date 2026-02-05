Close Menu
    Copa Del Rey: Sadiq On Target, Scores Own Goal In Valencia’s Quarter-final Defeat To Bilbao

    Nigeria international Umar Sadiq scored but also did an own goal as Valencia lost 2-1 to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.

    Bilbao took the lead in the 26th minute when Sadiq put the ball into his own net.

    But with 10 minutes left to play in the first half Sadiq made amends for his own goa as he drew his side level.

    But in the 96th minute Bilbao got the winner courtesy Inaki Williams.

    After struggling for playing time at Real Sociedad Sadiq joined Valencia in the January transfer window.


