Carabao Cup: Man City Defeat Newcastle To Set Up Final Clash With Arsenal

Manchester City struck three times in the first half as they eased into the Carabao Cup final by completing a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win over Newcastle, Irish News reports.

Omar Marmoush netted twice in the opening half hour of the second leg of their semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Tijjani Reijnders added to the tally.

Anthony Elanga pulled one back as City – continuing a worrying recent trend for manager Pep Guardiola – eased off in the second period but their 3-1 success on the night was more than good enough.

City’s victory sent them through to a Wembley date against Premier League leaders Arsenal and comprehensively ended Newcastle’s trophy defence.

On their part Arsenal reached the final after eliminating Chelsea.

The Gunners went through 4-2 on aggregate – 3-2 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and a 1-0 second leg win at the Emirates stadium.



