Done Deal: Super Eagles Defender Joins Libyan Club Al Shomooa

Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah has sealed a move to Libyan outfit Al Shomooa on a free transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Ndah left South African giants Orlando Pirates by mutual consent last month.

The Buccaneers revealed he requested the termination of his contract after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Read Also:Simeone Raves About Atletico Madrid’s ‘New Signing’ Lookman

The 28-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year

deal with Al Shomooa.

The centre-back joined Pirates from former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Akwa United in 2021.

Ndah was regarded as one of the best defenders during his time in South Africa.

He was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and has featured for the Super Eagles four times.

By Adeboye Amosu



