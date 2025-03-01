Close Menu
    Dennis Sent Off In Blackburn Rovers’ Home Draw Vs Norwich

    James Agberebi

    Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis was sent off in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 against Norwich City at Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday.

    Dennis, who joined Blackburn on loan from Nottingham Forest in January, received his second booking with five minutes left to play.


    The forward was trying to get on the end of a cross in the box but caught a Norwich player Ben Chrisene in the process.

    It was the 27-year-old’s second game for Rovers, after coming on in the 62nd minute.

    With a man advantage, Norwich then netted what looked like the winner in the 90th minute through Ante Crnac.

    But a 97th-minute equaliser from Andi Weimann rescued a point against Norwich City.

    The draw means Rovers are winless in their last two games, recording one defeat and one draw).

    Also, they are in seventh spot on 52 points, outside of the playoff spot only on goals difference.


