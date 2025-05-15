Dessers’ Goal Return This Season Has Been Phenomenal –Rangers Head Coach

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson has described Cyriel Dessers’ goal return this season has been phenomenal.

Dessers scored a landmark 50th Rangers goal as the Gers defeated Dundee United 3-1 in their final home Scottish Premiership game of the season on Wednesday night.

Sam Cleall-Harding headed Dundee United in front after 21 minutes before Dessers equalised with a header five minutes later.

The Nigeria international converted a penalty in the 73rd minute for his 28th goal of the season, taking his tally to 50 goal since signing for Rangers from Cremonese two seasons ago, before midfielder Nicolas Raskin soon added a third.

“He (Dessers) comes in for unfair criticism in my opinion,” Ferguson told Rangers TV. “One thing about him is he always gives 100 per cent and his goal return this season has been phenomenal.

“He has 28 goals this season and I am delighted for him. I’m sure he’ll want me to start him on Saturday so he can hopefully get one or two more.”

Ferguson expressed delight that his side secured the three points despite going behind in the tie.

“I am delighted to get the three points, that was my aim. We have struggled as a team in the past when teams have come and sat behind the ball.

“We go a goal down, and it is a poor goal from our point of view, but we react really well. We come in at half-time, we have a chat, we change a few things and then I thought in the second-half we were really dominant and deserved the three points.”

Also reflecting on the past few months as head coach, Ferguson continued: “It has been a proud three months, I have enjoyed every single minute.

“There have been a few bumps, but we have all recovered as a staff and as a group of players and standing on the touchline just towards the end it was emotional no doubt about it, it is a proud moment not just for myself but for my family and friends,” the Rangers handler added.

“Whatever happens, it is something that I didn’t think would ever happen, but nothing surprises me. Since that phone call I have thought to myself I am just going to be me, I am going to grab it with both hands, I am going to give the club everything, as I did as a player, and as I said it has been an interesting three months but it has been a really enjoyable time for me.”



