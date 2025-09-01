Dessers Joins Panathinaikos On Three-Year Deal

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers has joined Greek heavyweights Panathinaikos from Rangers on a three-year contract.

Rangers announced the move in a statement on transfer deadline day.

“Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departure of Cyriel Dessers to Panathinaikos for an undisclosed fee.

“The striker, who joined Rangers in the summer of 2023, scored 52 goals in his time with the club, making over 100 appearances.

“He also won a League Cup, was SPFL Premiership top scorer and claimed the Sam English Bowl.

“Everyone at the club thanks Cyriel for his contribution during his time in Glasgow, and we wish him well for the future.”

Dessers will now head to Uyo to join his Super Eagles teammates ahead of this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa in Group C.

The Super Eagles will host Rwanda on Saturday, September 6 in Uyo, before facing group leaders South Africa on September 9, in Bloemfontain.

His last outing with the national team was at the Unity Cup in May which the Super Eagles won after beating Jamaica in the final on penalty shootout.

By James Agberebi



