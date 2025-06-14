Dessers Set To Join Greek Giants AEK Athens

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers is set to leave the Light Blues for Greek Super League giants AEK Athens.

Dessers scored 29 goals across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club last season.

The Nigeria international has verbally agreed a £30,000-a-week deal with AEK Athens according to Record Sport.

The Yellow and Reds, who failed in their attempt to sign the striker in January are ready to offer Rangers £5.

Read Also:Amokachi, Iwobi’s Goals Selected Among Greatest At Goodison Park

Rangers signed the Nigeria international from Italian club Cremonese in 2023.

Despite constant criticism from the club’s supporters and pundits, he has established himself as a key player for the Gers.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of regular interest in recent windows, with his agent Stijn Franics revealing that he had as many as 10 clubs sniffing about his signature back in January.

He has scored 34 goals in 70 league appearances for Rangers

By Adeboye Amosu



