Juventus Move To Sign Osimhen From Napoli

Serie A giants Juventus have reignited their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

The Bianconeri contacted Osimhen’s representatives earlier in the summer, but failed to get a positive response.

Juventus are now prepared to push again for the Nigeria international, according to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio,

The 26-year-old has a €75m release in his contract which is valid for clubs outside Italy.

The powerful striker has already rejected a lucrative proposal from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Napoli’s demand , and the forward’s wage demands could be an obstacle for Juventus.

Osimhen impressed during his loan spell with Galatasaray last season, helping the club win the Turkish Super Lig title and Turkish Cup.

He scored 37 goals and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

By Adeboye Amosu




