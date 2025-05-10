Dessers Will Outscore Idah At Celtic –Bartley

Former Burnley midfielder Marvin Clement Bartley believes Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers will outscore Celtic striker Adam Idah if he leads the attack next season.

The Nigerian international has scored 25 goals and bagged seven assists in all competitions for Rangers this outgoing season. While Idah has netted 18 goals and provided one assist in 50 games across all competitions.

Speaking with Superscoreboard, Bartley stated that he would prefer to have Dessers as Celtic’s main striker than Idah.

“Yeah, well, [Idah’s goals at] Aston Villa springs to mind, doesn’t it? When he was given that start, he definitely does extremely well in that, and that’s the thing, at times you can see Adam Idah like that, but there have been other games where he’s looked off it for the level that’s probably needed to be a main number nine at Celtic.



“Even the one that he runs through with Liam Kelly, I know he scores later on with a deflection, but for me, I had no confidence that he was going to run through and put that ball in the back of the net.



“I just think Dessers would outscore him and outperform him in that Celtic team. I think that Celtic team is something to be feared,” the 38-year-old told Superscoreboard in quotes revealed by 67 Hail Hail.”



