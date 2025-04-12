Devastated Okala Mourns Late Friend And Legend, Christian Chukwu

Emmanuel Okala, former Nigeria international goalkeeper, says he is “devastated” by the death of Christian Chukwu in the early hours of Saturday, 12 April, 2025, Completesports.com reports.

‘Chairman’ Chukwu captained the then Green Eagles to Nigeria’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in Lagos in 1980, following a 3-0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 22nd edition of the continental showpiece.





He also captained Rangers International to victory in the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977, and later helped Nigeria win the 1985 FIFA U-17 World Cup in China as Assistant Coach to the late Sebastian Broderick-Imasuen.

Chukwu, MFR, was Technical Director of Enugu Rangers International FC until his passing. The club is currently vying for a possible eighth NPFL title.

Following news of Chukwu’s demise, Completesports.com reached out to his close friend and former Rangers teammate, Emma Okala, who is almost the same age as the late defender.

The Okosi, Onitsha-born lanky shot-stopper expressed heartbreak over Chukwu’s death, noting their decades-long friendship and professional camaraderie.

“I’m devastated. This is sad news for me as I just heard it before your call,” Okala told Completesports.com in mourning.

“You know how close I was to him. From our days at Rangers, we’ve been together—so closely knit.

“We spoke just two days ago. I’m not in a position to confirm his death formally, as only the Chairman of the Ex-Rangers Forum, Pastor Igwe Okolo, is in a position to do that,” Okala added, his voice filled with emotion.

Okala is just a few months younger than Christian Chukwu.

When contacted, Pastor Igwe Okolo confirmed the passing of the 74-year-old Obe, Nkanu-born centre-back but declined to offer further details.

“Yes, my brother, Chukwu has passed on. May his soul rest in the perfect peace of God,” Igwe Okolo said before ending the call.

