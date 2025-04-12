Rangers Mourn Chukwu’s Death, Open Condolence Register At Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium

Rangers International Football Club have said they deeply mourns the passing of their legendary Captain, Coach and administrator, Chairman Christian Chukwu (MFR).

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has directed that a condolence register be opened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and all Enugu State Liaison Offices across the country, in honor of the late football icon.





Chukwu died in the early hours of Saturday, 12th April, 2025.

Rangers International FC General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, said:

“This is a devastating loss, not only for Rangers but for the entire football family. ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu was a towering figure, a symbol of resilience, excellence and leadership.

“The name ‘Chairman’ became synonymous with his commanding presence both on and off the pitch, a title first bestowed upon him by the legendary broadcaster, Ernest Okonkwo and embraced by generations ever since.”

“Chairman Chukwu’s legacy is forever etched in the story of Rangers and Nigerian football. As the Captain of our golden generation, he led Rangers to several domestic and continental triumphs, and Nigeria to her first Africa Cup of Nations title win in 1980.

“He later served Nigeria as a coach, guiding the Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the 2004 AFCON, coached Kenya’s National Team and handled several clubs in Nigeria.”

The Rangers boss further added:

“Beyond his accomplishments, ‘Chairman’ Chukwu was humility personified. His passion for the growth of Nigerian football remained unwavering till his final days. He was always ready to offer wise counsel, driven by love for the game and the country.

“We are committed to honoring his extraordinary legacy and ensuring that the dream he lived for — a strong, united Rangers and a thriving Nigerian football — is sustained.”

