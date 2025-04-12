Rangers Mourn Chukwu’s Death, Open Condolence Register At Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium

Rangers International Football Club have said they deeply mourns the passing of their legendary Captain, Coach and administrator, Chairman Christian Chukwu (MFR).
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has directed that a condolence register be opened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and all Enugu State Liaison Offices across the country, in honor of the late football icon.
Chukwu died in the early hours of Saturday, 12th April, 2025.
Rangers International FC General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, said:
“This is a devastating loss, not only for Rangers but for the entire football family. ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu was a towering figure, a symbol of resilience, excellence and leadership.
“The name ‘Chairman’ became synonymous with his commanding presence both on and off the pitch, a title first bestowed upon him by the legendary broadcaster, Ernest Okonkwo and embraced by generations ever since.”
“Chairman Chukwu’s legacy is forever etched in the story of Rangers and Nigerian football. As the Captain of our golden generation, he led Rangers to several domestic and continental triumphs, and Nigeria to her first Africa Cup of Nations title win in 1980.
“He later served Nigeria as a coach, guiding the Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the 2004 AFCON, coached Kenya’s National Team and handled several clubs in Nigeria.”
The Rangers boss further added:
“Beyond his accomplishments, ‘Chairman’ Chukwu was humility personified. His passion for the growth of Nigerian football remained unwavering till his final days. He was always ready to offer wise counsel, driven by love for the game and the country.
“We are committed to honoring his extraordinary legacy and ensuring that the dream he lived for — a strong, united Rangers and a thriving Nigerian football — is sustained.”
By Sab Osuji
An elephant has indeed fallen…!
The influence and impact of CCC were not just embossed on the Green Eagles as captain, he also was captain of one of the greatest Enugu Rangers teams of all time…a team that had other notable potential leaders such as the likes of ‘man-mountain’ Peter Okala, Okey Isima, Emma Osigwe, Sylvanus Okapala ‘quicksilver’, Justice Amiesimaka, amongst others……..extend this to the national team where there were other greats like Best Ogedegbe, Ojebode, Owolabi ‘Owoblow’, Odegbami amongst other……….the man CCC was a true leader indeed.
He was also the assistant coach of the first Golden Eaglets team which won the FIFA/KODAK U16 World Cup in China in 1985 and the first Super Eagles team to qualify for the World Cup in 1994.
He later became the Chief Coach of the SE after the 2002 WC and won an Afcon bronze in Tunisia in 2004. I still believe that had the NFF not stupidly not expelled 3 KEY PLAYERS – Aiyegbeni, Agali and Babayaro – from the SE camp at that AFCON, we would have at least gotten to the final if not won that tournament. We wouldn’t have lost to the hosts in the semifinals if we had capable substitutions to call upon at a time when the legs of those on the pitch were getting tired. How a federation cripples its own team in that manner right at the start of a tournament beats imagination. Talk about the NFF and their ability to self-destruct.
And for all CCC gave to Nigerian football, to date, NFF still owes him millions of Naira in unpaid wages and bonuses. We are still not sure he got his share of the gifts promised to the 1994 team by the government for their double feat that year. And it has taken the efforts and intervention of individuals during medical emergencies associated with ageing to keep him alive till now. When it’s not from funds raised via GoFundMe, it will be from funds donated by well-meaning philanthropists who appreciate all he has given to Nigerian Football.
Enough has been said about how our legends are treated in Nigeria, and it has shown from all indications that Nigeria is not worth dying for. I knew the labour of our heroes past had finally gone in vain when amidst all the myriad of problems facing the country, a clueless government saw a change of national anthem as its priority.
For a nation that does not meet obligations as fundamental as paying players their match bonuses, I still wonder why and how we expect our players to come and die on the pitch when they dorn the national colours. Our people say esin iwaju ni teyin wo sare….the trailing horse learns from the trail of the leading pack.
The least a responsible government would do is to give Chairman a grade 2 funeral, if not an outright state burial……but hey….if only.
Some men are born great, some have greatness bestowed upon them. Rest in peace Chairman Christian Chukwu…and thank you for a life well spent in the service of the Nation, Mankind and your Creator.
May his soul rest well. A true legend of our times
RIP to one of the best center back (If not the best) to ever play for GE/SE till date.
The African football family will miss you CCC. Thanks for the great memories. Its an honor to watch you play for both Rangers and Green eagles.