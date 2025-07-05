Done Deal: Chelsea Announce Gittens Signing

Chelsea have announced the signing of Jamie Gittens from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens signed a contract with the Blues until 2032.

The 20-year-old recorded over 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

“It feels great,’ Gittens told the club’s official website.

‘It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

‘I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.’

The young winger made the move to Germany from Manchester City in 2020, and quickly established himself as part of the first-team squad at Signal Iduna Park.

He made his debut late in the 2021/22 season before having a breakout campaign the following term, netting his first senior goal in August of that year.

Gittens featured heavily across the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal, making 20 appearances and scoring three goals.

The following season, he registered 10 goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions.



