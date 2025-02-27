Done Deal: Egyptian Club FC Masar Unveil Super Falcons Forward Ogebe

Alice Ogebe has been officially unveiled by Egyptian champions FC Masar, Completesports.com reports.

The 29-year-old joined FC Masar from another Egyptian club Zamalek.





Ogebe was top scorer in the Egyptian league with 18 goals in 14 appearances last season.

The experienced striker will wear jersey number nine at her new club.

Ogebe featured for Rivers Angels in the Nigeria Women Football League , NWFL , before moving abroad.

She played for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, Real Betis in Spain, and KKP Bydgoszcz in Poland before returning to Nigeria.

The Nigerian won the 2020/21 NWFL title with Rivers Angels, and later moved to Edo Queens.

Ogebe has made eight appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



