Done Deal: Former Flying Eagles Star Joins Libyan Giants

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Onuche Ogbelu has joined Libyan giants Al Ittihad, reports Completesports.com.

Ogbelu linked up with Al Ittihad from Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

The 22-year-old featured for Espérance during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America last year.

Al Ittihad reportedly beat Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly as well as several other top African clubs to his signature.

Ogbelu moved to Esperance from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, side Nasarawa United in 2023.

The gifted midfielder scored twice in 45 league appearances for the Blood and Gold.

He was part of Flying Eagles squad to the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu




