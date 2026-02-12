Olayinka’s Experience Will Be Vital For APOEL Nicosia –Aigbogun

Former Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun says he’s confident that the experience of Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka will play a vital role in helping APOEL Nicosia fight for the league title.



Recall that the Nigerian international recently signed for Cypriot giants after parting ways with Red Star Belgrade in October 2025.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Aigbogun, who led Nigeria to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, stated that Olayinka has joined a league that will suit his style of football.

Read Also:Done Deal: Swedish Club IF Elfsborg Sign Nigerian Midfielder



“When I got the news I was happy for two reasons. One is the fact that Peter (Olayinka) is finally going to be back on the pitch and secondly, he is going to a league that will suit his style as he eases himself back into football,” Aigbogun said.



“He is a very experienced striker and will bring value to the club as soon as he gets back to full fitness. I am sure he will bang in the goals for APOEL.



“The Cypriot top flight has seen some injection of resources and investments which has seen the likes of Pafos play in the Champions League and others in the Europa League too. The football there is growing with lots of investment. Pafos Football Club have changed the game there and it is very competitive now. The likes of Leon Balogun and Shehu Abdullahi played here too and since then, there has been a lot of improvement.



“I hope he (Olayinka) hits the ground running and pays back the trust in him. He has the experience to cope with the demands in Cyprus.”



