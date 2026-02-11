Done Deal: Swedish Club IF Elfsborg Sign Nigerian Midfielder

Swedish club IF Elfsborg have announced the signing of Oladimeji Muiz on a permanent transfer.

Abdulmuiz, who signed a contract until the summer of 2029, joined Elfsborg from Nigeria National League, NNL, outfit, Beyond Limits.

The midfielder is expected to team up with Elfsborg when he turns 18 in June.

The youngster was scouted during the Gotia Cup tournament in Sweden last year.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m happy to be here,” Muiz told the club’s official website.

“I simply like to control and play forward, but I am also good at chasing and putting pressure when we don’t have the ball within the team. I look forward to coming in and helping the team, and that we will win a lot together.”

Elfsborg’s club manager Stefan Andreasson has welcomed the player.

“In competition with several clubs, we have now, after good discussions with Beyond Limits , bought Muiz and he has signed a contract until the summer of 2029,” he stated.

“Muiz will now first be with us during an introductory period to get to know the business, then the formal transition will take place in connection with his 18th birthday in June when he will be part of our A-team squad.”

By Adeboye Amosu





