Iwobi, Chukwueze, Bassey Feature As Man City Close Gap On Arsenal After 3-0 Win Against Fulham

Manchester City cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Fulham.

Having required two late goals to defeat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s men found things far more comfortable at the Etihad Stadium, racing into a three-goal lead within 39 minutes.

Winter transfer signing Antoine Semenyo scored their opener before assisting Nico O’Reilly for their second.

Then Erling Haaland ended his eight-game wait for an open-play Premier League goal with a drilled finish.

Even after Guardiola took off Haaland at half-time, and though City could not add to their advantage in the second period, Fulham never truly threatened.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa edged out Brighton and Hove Albion following an 86th minute own goal by Jack Hinshelwood.

Villa now on 50 points remain in third place in the league table.

At the Stadium of Light Liverpool inflicted Sunderland ‘s first home defeat this season thank to a 1-0 win.

Virgil van Dijk was the hero for the Reds as he netted the only goal in the 61th minute.

Other results saw Burnley come from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2, and Wolves held Nottingham Forest to a goalless draw.



