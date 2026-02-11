Chukwuemeka In Talks To Switch Allegiance From England To Austria In Time For 2026 World Cup

Former Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has entered shock discussions to switch his allegiance to Austria in a last-ditch attempt to feature at the World Cup this summer, The Sun reports.

The Borussia Dortmund man, 22, won the Under-19 Euros with England in 2022 and has been capped up to U20 level.

But Chukwuemeka has failed to break into Three Lions chief Thomas Tuchel’s plans and he has been handed a surprise chance to jet off to the World Cup.

The Athletic reports that the Austrian Football Association are working on an agreement for him to switch his international allegiance before the tournament.

Chukwuemeka has notched three goals in 26 appearances for Bundesliga giants Dortmund this season.

He is eligible to play for Austria after being born in Eisenstadt and spending his early years in the country before moving to Northampton.

Also Read: Chelsea Manager Reacts To Spurs’ Sacking Of Frank

Chukwuemeka is behind the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson in the England pecking order.

The ex-Aston Villa youngster renounced his Austrian citizenship as part of the process to become a British citizen.

But Chukwuemeka, who is also able to switch his allegiance to France, can have it reinstated after the decision was made for him as a minor.

Austria are bossed by former Manchester United interim chief Ralf Rangnick.



