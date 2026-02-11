Turkey :Onuachu Gears Up For Fenerbahce Clash

Paul Onuachu trained with his Trabzonspor teammates on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu missed Tuesday’s training as a precaution following the minor injury he picked up in Trabzonspor’s 3-0 victory over Samsunspor last weekend.

The Nigeria international bagged a brace in the encounter.

The 31-year-old has scored 15 goals in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Third-placed Trabzonspor will welcome second-placed Fenerbache to the Papara Park on Saturday.

Fenerbache have 49 points from 21 matches, four points ahead of Trabzonspor.

Defending champions Galatasaray lead the standings on 52 points.



