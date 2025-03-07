Done Deal: Nigerian Defender Joins Estonian Club FCI Levadia

Estonian club FCI Levadia Tallinn have announced the signing of Nigerian defender Victory Iboro Sunday.

Levadia signed Iboro from Nigeria National League, NNL, outfit, Beyond Limits FA.





The 20-year-old caught the eye during the Viareggio Cup in Italy.

Read Also:Bundesliga Matchday 25: Bayern Chase Glory, Leipzig And Freiburg Battle For Top Four

The centre-back was named the best defender at the competition.

Beyond Limits announced the player’s departure on the social media

“Happy to announce that our defender, Victory Iboro, is headed to 11 time winners of the Estonian league, FCI Levadia,” the Ikenne club wrote on X.

“We’re proud of the progress he’s made with us and wish him continued success in his career.”



