Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Moves To Egyptian Club Ittihad

Egyptian club Al Ittihad have completed the signing of Nigerian forward John Ebuka, reports Completesports.com.

Ebuka put pen paper on a two-year contract with the Alexandria club.

The 28-year-old moved to Al Ittihad on a free transfer after severing ties with another Egyptian club Al Masry.

The striker is reuniting with head coach Ahmed Sami, under whom he previously played at Ceramica Cleopatra.

He only arrived Al Masry in January, and scored once in 12 appearances.

Ebuka netted 33 times, and recorded eight assists in 114 league appearances across previous stints with ENPPI, Ceramica Cleopatra, and Masry.

It would be recalled that Al Ittihad recently signed another Nigerian Isaac Saviour.

Saviour was on the books of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Rangers last season.

Other arrivals at the club include Abdelrahman Boudy, experienced goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim “Genish,” Ahmed Mahmoud, and Mohamed Sami.

By Adeboye Amosu



