Boniface: I’m Not Leaving Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Boniface has dismissed speculations he will leave Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface has been linked with a move away from Die Werkself following a not too impressive 2024/25 campaign.

The Nigeria international managed 11 goals, and one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions for the former Bundesliga champions.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan, and Juventus.

He however said he will remain at the BayArena beyond this summer.

“I’m absolutely certain that my future is here. From my point of view, it’s 100% clear that I’m staying. I still have three years left on my contract, I want to win titles with Bayer, and have a great season,” he told BILD.

Boniface also discussed his relationship with fellow striker Patrick Schick.

Do you remember our 4-3 win in Stuttgart? We played together and had one of the best games of the season. Patrik is a very good friend. We push each other every day,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu




