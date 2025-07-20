Onyedika Helps Club Brugge Beat Union SG, Clinch Record-Extending Belgian Super Cup Title

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika was in action for Club Brugge, who beat Union SG 2-1 to clinch a record-extending 18th Belgian Super Cup title on Sunday.

Onyedika played for 90 minutes as Club Brugge came from behind to win and also avenge their 2-1 defeat to Union SG in last year’s Belgian Super Cup encounter.

The match started fiercely, with both teams eagerly searching for an early opening but it was Union SG who drew first blood on 15 minutes through Franjo Ivanovic.

The striker was freed by his teammate and slotted home a controlled shot.

Club Brugge equalised in the 31st minute from the penalty spot thanks to Christos Tzolis.

The Belgian giants kept pressing and were rewarded one minute into first half stoppage time as Hans Vanaken made it 2-1.

Onyedika has now landed his first-ever Belgian Super Cup title at Club Brugge.

Also, it is the 24-year-old’s second trophy at Club Brugge, after helping them win the league title in the 2023/2024 season.

Onyedika joined Club Brugge from Midtjylland on August 2022 after signing a five-year contract.

He was part of the Super Eagles side that held Russia to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly match in Moscow in June.

Also, he was in former coach Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

By James Agberebi



