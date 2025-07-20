‘Playing for Nigeria Means Everything’ — Plumptre Reflects On Nationality Switch

Ashleigh Plumptre has reflected on her decision to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Al-Ittihad Ladies of Saudi Arabia player was born in Leicester, England,

Plumptre, began her football journey in England’s youth setup, representing the country at U-15, U-17, U-19, and U-23 levels.

The versatile defender also featured for Notts County, LA Galaxy OC, and Leicester City, where she helped them win the FA Women’s Championship in the 2020/21 season.

Ahead of 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Plumptre made a pivotal decision to represent Nigeria, her paternal heritage, over continuing with England.

It was a bold, heartfelt choice rooted in family and identity.

Since then, the 27-year-old has become a key part of the Super Falcons, anchoring the defense and stepping up as one of the leaders on and off the pitch.

She is currently competing in her second AFCON, and was part of the Super Falcons squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Plumptre missed the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France due to injury.

“Playing for Nigeria means everything to me. I’ve always been proud of my roots and being able to represent that on the field is something I carry with a lot of honor,” she told CAFonline.

“I’ve faced injuries, moments of doubt, and changes in environment, but I’ve always leaned on my values — being kind, working hard, and staying grounded. That’s what keeps me going.”

By Adeboye Amosu



