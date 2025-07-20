Galatasaray Reach Agreement With Napoli To Sign Osimhen

Galatasaray have reached full agreement with Napoli for the permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals, and providing eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

Galatasaray has been pushing to sign the Nigeria international permanently after his successful loan spell.

The Yellow and Reds agreed to pay the full €75m release clause in his contract but negotiations have dragged on for several weeks over the structure and installments involved in the deal.

Napoli also demanded official guarantees over payment.

Galatasaray will pay the entire transfer fee by 2026.

Napoli will receive €40m up front, and will be paid the remaining €35m by the end of 2026.

The Partenopei will also receive €5m in bonuses, and will also retain a 10% sell-on clause.

There is an ‘anti-Serie A clause’, preventing Osimhen from joining one of Napoli’s direct rivals for the next 24 months.

By Adeboye Amosu



