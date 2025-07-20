Fulham Revive Interest In Super Eagles Winger

Fulham have revived their interest in AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was linked with a move to the Premier League club in the final days of the January transfer window.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Fulham have added him to their list of target this summer.

The Cottagers are however yet to establish contact with AC Milan.

Chukwueze faces an uncertain future at the San Siro following the arrival of new manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

The 26-year-old has struggled to impress since his arrival from Spanish club, Villarreal in 2023.

The winger has scored eight goals, and provided six assists in 69 appearances across all competitions for the Rooseneri.

Most of the appearances has come from the bench.

He has also been linked with LaLiga outfit, Real Betis.

By Adeboye Amosu



