WAFU B U-20: Cote d’Ivoire Beat Ghana, Face Flying Eagles In Final

Côte d’Ivoire defeated hosts Ghana 2-1 on Sunday to set up a final clash with Nigeria’s Flying Eagles at the WAFU B U-20 tournament.

The Ivorians recovered from an early setback in the second semi-final to secure the win.

Benjamin Tsivanyo opened the scoring just two minutes into the contest but Côte d’Ivoire equalised from the penalty spot thanks to Abdoul Bamba.

Then with 20 minutes remaining, Ali Kone grabbed what proved to the the winning goal for Côte d’Ivoire.

In the first semi-final also played on Sunday, the Flying Eagles defeated Niger Republic 4-3 on penalty shootout.

Also Read: WAFU B U-20 Championship: Flying Eagles Beat Niger On Penalties To Qualify For Final

The encounter was decided on penalties after 90 minutes ended goalless.

First choice goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, who made a save in the penalty shootout, won Player of the Match Award.

The Flying Eagles are using the WAFU B U-20 tournament to prepare for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Ticket for the World Cup was secured after the Flying Eagles reached the semi-finals of the U-20 AFCON in Egypt where they placed third.

The team will face Colombia, Norway and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

At the Saudi 1989 and Netherlands 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cups, the Flying Eagles finished second losing 2-0 to Portugal and 2-1 to Argentina respectively.

Also, the Flying Eagles placed third at the 1985 edition after beating hosts Soviet Union (now Russia) on penalties.



By James Agberebi



