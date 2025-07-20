WAFU B U-20 Championship: Flying Eagles Beat Niger On Penalties To Qualify For Final

Holders Flying Eagles of Nigeria progressed into the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship after a pulsating 4-3 shootout victory over Niger Republic on Sunday.

The thrilling contest ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Divine Oliseh, and Muhammed Abdullahi wasted good chances for Nigeria in the first half.

Niger Republic came close to scoring late in the first half but goalkeeper Harcourt produced a fine save to keep the score line 0-0 going into the break.

The Flying Eagles were unable to break the deadlock despite dominating possession in the second half.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side prevailed in the shootout with Harcourt making two saves.

Captain Daniel Bameyi converted the decisive kick for the defending champions.

Nigeria now await the winners of the second semi-final between hosts Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

By Adeboye Amosu



