Kwara United In 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup To Compete, Not To Participate – GM, Badawiy

Kwara United General Manager, Mallam Bashir Badawiy, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Harmony Boys are determined to make Nigerians proud in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup.

Badawiy emphasised that Kwara United are not entering the continental competition merely to make up the numbers, but to emerge as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

A former coordinator of Rivers United, Badawiy spoke to Completesports.com on the sidelines of the recently concluded NNL Super 8 Playoffs at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

“I’ve said it before – we’re going to give Nigerians a good representation in the CAF Confederation Cup,” a confident Badawiy began, speaking from the State Box of the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“We’re not going there just as participants or to admire the tournament. We’re going there to make a mark — to represent our country well, to make Nigeria proud, Kwara State proud, and above all, make my Governor, His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and our supporters proud.

At the end, we will be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the competition.”

Fourth Continental Appearance for Kwara United

Kwara United will be making their fourth appearance in CAF interclub competitions. In 2023, they exited the CAF Confederation Cup in the second round, having previously crashed out at the group stage in 2007.

Their debut came in 1999 — when the competition was still known as the CAF Cup — and they impressively reached the quarter-final stage.

Looking ahead to the 2025/2026 season, Kwara United will be aiming for a potential treble: CAF Confederation Cup, Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), and President Federation Cup. Badawiy revealed the club is already strengthening its squad with experienced players.

“Three years ago, we were in the continent, and we coped well. We played in the same competition — the CAF Confederation Cup. Unfortunately, we lost out early,” he recalled.

“But this time, we’ve started our preparations early. New players are being invited to fortify the team. We’re doing everything possible to ensure Nigeria is well represented.”

Squad Reinforcement in Progress

“You were in Owerri and watched our match against Heartland. You also followed our games against Rangers and Akwa United in Enugu. You saw the quality of our players. We’re bringing in even more superb talents,” Badawiy stated.

“I can’t disclose their names now because the paperwork on their transfers isn’t finalised. We’re recruiting. Football is about fortification and preparation — we will definitely get it right.”

Kwara United Jinx-breaking Federation Cup Triumph

Reflecting on Kwara United’s historic 2025 President Federation Cup win — their first since the state’s creation in 1976 — Badawiy described the success as “jinx-breaking.”

“Let me clarify something — I didn’t lead the team. We have a chairman, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye, and a technical crew headed by Tunde Sanni. I’m not a coach. I’m just the manager. I won’t take the glory because in life, success doesn’t require arrogance. I only give glory to God for emerging as the champions and for breaking the jinx.”

“Football is man-to-man — eleven players against eleven. We’re in the Premiership, and this is not our first continental experience. Tactically, we’re a good side. Though we didn’t perform well in the league, we focused on the President Federation Cup — and to God be the glory, we emerged victorious.”

Kwara United Tribute To Governor AbdulRazaq

Badawiy also paid glowing tribute to Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his generous reward to the team.

“The rewards were not just for the players. His Excellency is the first governor in the history of Kwara State to give each player and official N5 million and a plot of land,” he revealed.

“You can’t take that away from him. We thank God and deeply appreciate our Governor. He has promised even more support if we win the continental trophy — and we believe he’ll keep his word.”

