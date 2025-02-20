Done Deal: Trabzonspor Sign Falconets Midfielder

Turkish Women’s Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have completed the signing of Falconets midfielder Chioma Olise.

Olise linked up with Trabzonspor from Nigeria Women’s Football League, NWFL, outfit Edo Queens.





The 19-year-old put pen to paper on a one-and-half year contract with the Black Sea Storm.

The youngster has been assigned jersey number 16 by her new club.

Olise won the NWFL title with Edo Queens last season and the WAFU B Champions League trophy.

The former Royal Queens player was part of Falconets squad to the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World in Colombia.

She scored once in four outings with the Falconets exiting the competition at the quarter-final stage.

By Adeboye Amosu





