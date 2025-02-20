NPFL: Remo Stars Pip Kwara , Extend Lead; Enyimba Fall To Katsina United

Remo Stars extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a 2-0 win over Kwara United.

The Sky Blue Stars top the standings with 51 points from 25 games.





Samuel Anakwe opened scoring for Daniel Ogunmodede’s side 11 minutes from time.

Anakwe nodded home a spilled ball by the Kwara United goalkeeper from Nduka Junior’s free-kick.



Substitute Hadi Haruna poked home the second goal deep into stoppage time after he was set up by Ibrahim Shuaibu’s low shot.

Earlier in the day, Enyimba went down to a 2-1 defeat against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Bello Lukman put the hosts ahead four minutes before the break, and added the second in the 51st minute.

Substitute Ekene Awazie reduced the deficit for Enyimba in stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



