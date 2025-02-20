Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Europa League: Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s Home Draw Vs AZ Alkmaar

    By No Comments1 Min Read

    Victor Osimhen was on target in Galatasaray’s 2-2 home draw against AZ Alkmaar at the RAMS Park on Thursday night.

    The Turkish Super Lig champions lost the play-off tie 6-3 on aggregate.


    Seiya Maikuma gave the visitors the lead four minutes before the break, while Danso Kasius doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the break.

    Read Also: NPFL: Remo Stars Pip Kwara , Extend Lead; Enyimba Fall To Katsina United

    Osimhen reduced the deficit for Okan Buruk’s side four minutes before the hour mark.

    The Nigeria international has so far scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

    Roland Sallai equalised for Galatasaray 20 minutes from time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.