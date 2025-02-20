Europa League: Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s Home Draw Vs AZ Alkmaar

Victor Osimhen was on target in Galatasaray’s 2-2 home draw against AZ Alkmaar at the RAMS Park on Thursday night.

The Turkish Super Lig champions lost the play-off tie 6-3 on aggregate.





Seiya Maikuma gave the visitors the lead four minutes before the break, while Danso Kasius doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the break.

Osimhen reduced the deficit for Okan Buruk’s side four minutes before the hour mark.

The Nigeria international has so far scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Roland Sallai equalised for Galatasaray 20 minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



