Don’t Crucify Boniface Yet –Oparaku Tells Nigerians

Former Nigerian international Mobi Oparaku has appealed to Nigerians not to crucify Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface over his comment that he has retired from the senior national team.



Recall that shortly after the international friendly with Russia last week Friday, the Bayer Leverkusen star, via his social media handle, hinted at retiring from the Super Eagles.



Although Boniface deleted the post hours after, fans have continued to make it a topic of discourse.

Reacting to the development, Oparaku, in a chat with Brila FM, stated that Boniface is always committed to the team.



“It has been a long season, most players are already mentally fatigued and just want to go on break.



“He is a good player who has simply struggled to find his best form with the Super Eagles, but Boniface is not a player who doesn’t show heart on the pitch,” the ex-Enyimba International defender told Brila.



