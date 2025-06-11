Stay In Europe Or Accept Al Hilal’s Hefty Wage –Obodo Advises Osimhen

Former Nigerian international Christian Obodo has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to either stay in Europe or accept Saudi club Al Hilal’s hefty wages.



Obode stated this amid the Nigerian international’s twist and turn transfer saga.



Recall that Osimhen rejected an opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, despite the club agreeing to pay the Nigerian striker’s release clause of €75 million and offering a reported salary of around €30m per year.



Osimhen, who has returned to Napoli after spending this season on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, is expected to leave the Italian club in the summer transfer window, but following the striker’s apparent rejection of an offer from the Middle East, a move elsewhere in Europe could now be back on the cards.

Speaking with Brila FM, the former Fiorentina star urged Osimhen to make a decision he won’t regret later in his career.



“I know Osimhen would still like to play European football and achieve a lot, but the clause Napoli put on him and his wages are scaring clubs away. The clubs do not want to make a decision that will come back and make them regret,” the 41-year-old told Brila.



“Nigeria does not package their players well. If Osimhen were Brazilian, they (European top clubs) would have signed since. The way some Nigerians talk about their countrymen is not fair,” Obodo added.



“For me, it is left for Osimhen to compromise if he wants to stay in Europe or go to Al Hilal for the wages. Whatever decision he makes, we should just pray he does not make the wrong decision,” the ex-Super Eagles defensive midfielder concluded.



