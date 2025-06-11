Akpala Appointed Club Brugge Player Development Coach

Former Super Eagles forward Joseph Akpala has been appointed Player Development Coach by Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge.

Akpala will focus on individual development of Club Brugge’s first team players.

The 38-year-old previously worked as an assistant coach at another Belgian club KV Kortrijk.

Akpala also took charge as interim head coach of KV Kortrijk managing the team for five games.

The former Bendel Insurance striker is returning to familiar territory having played for Club Brugge between 2008 and 2012.

He scored 56 goals and provided 19 assists in 168 appearances across all competitions for Brugge.

He made nine appearances for Nigeria with one goal to his name.

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is currently on the books of Club Brugge.

By Adeboye Amosu





