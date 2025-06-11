Zubairu Announces Departure From El-kanemi Warriors

Aliyu Zubairu has officially announced his departure from Nigeria Premier Football League outfit El-Kanemi Warriors.

In a farewell letter addressed to the club’s management, players, fans, and the people of Borno State, coach Zubairu expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the club, highlighting the major milestones achieved under his leadership.

These include the club’s promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), a historic triumph in the President Federation Cup (FA Cup), and maintaining their top-flight status.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided not to renew my contract, which expires at the end of my two-year tenure,” Zubairu wrote.

“This decision stems from my confidence that I’ve made a meaningful contribution to the club’s growth and development.”

Zubairu’s ties to El Kanemi Warriors span beyond coaching, having also represented the club as a player. His leadership and vision played a pivotal role in elevating the team’s performance and reestablishing its identity as a competitive force in Nigerian football.

He extended appreciation to the club’s management, his technical crew, and the players, while also acknowledging the passionate support of the fans. “Your support reaffirmed my belief in the importance of fans,” he stated.

Special thanks were reserved for the leadership of Borno State, including Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Commissioner for Sports Honourable Saina Buba, and the Chairman of the Borno State Football Association, Alhaji Babagana Kalli, for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

Now serving as the head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, Zubairu emphasised that his departure does not mark the end of his relationship with the club or the state. “Borno will always remain a home to me and dear to my heart,” he concluded.



