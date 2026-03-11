D’Tigress Overpower Colombia In 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Opener

Nigeria’s D’Tigress started their campaign at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament with a commanding 70-37 win over Colombia.

The African champions established an 18-12 lead in the first quarter.

Colombia edged the second quarter 17-16, with D’ Tigress still maintaining the lead.

Read Also:FIBA Women’s Qualifying Tournament: D’Tigress Open Campaign Against Colombia

Rena Wakama’s side took control of the game on resumption of the third quarter, outscoring the South Americans 19–15.

D’Tigress stretchered their lead in the final quarter wrapping up a convincing 70–37 victory.

Victoria Macaulay led the scoring for Nigeria with 13 points and six rebounds, while Nicole Enabosi recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ifunnaya Okoro also added 10 points to cap a strong team performance for the African champions.

The West Africans will face Korea in their game on Thursday.



