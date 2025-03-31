Durosinmi Earns High Praise After Brace For Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen manager Miroslav Koubek has showered encomium on Rafiu Durosinmi after the forward inspired the club’s 4-2 victory at Sparta Prague on Sunday.

The 22-year-old registered two goals and an assist in the thrilling win at the epet Arena.





Durosinmi scored his first goal of the game in the 37th minute, and netted his second eight minutes after the break.

The striker set up Matej Vydra for the visitors third goal one minute after the hour mark.

“He is at a high level, which is rising with every match. His main strength is in the penalty area, he is still a bit sluggish outside it, but what can I criticize him for when he scores two goals? (laughs),” he told the club’s official website.

“Some players don’t get the ball for the whole match and then they succeed. Rafiu always has to get into the match, but he is a scorer, he can finish, and he showed it again today.”

The Nigerian has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Plzen this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



