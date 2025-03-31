Reaching 7th FA Cup Semi-final An Incredible Achievement –Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has described reaching a seventh FA Cup semi-final as an “incredible achievement” following City’s 2-1 sixth-round victory over Bournemouth.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush saw his side overturn a deficit at the Vitality Stadium.





City set the record for most semi-final appearances in a row with six last season and extended it by securing another place at Wembley.

They will face Nottingham Forest in the capital next month, with Guardiola proud to see his side secure their place yet again.

“It’s an incredible achievement because it’s every year, every year, every year,” Guardiola said on City’s website.

“You know how difficult it is in the league to win a championship, but you can drop, you can lose.

“We play semi-finals coming two or three days before most of the times, playing away Champions League quarter-finals with a big disappointment being out or big success and no recovery, playing against Liverpool and Chelsea and so on.

“So it’s not easy to, you know, to cope sometimes for that. Even with that, all the time we were there, so we break our own record we had last season six in a row, so now seven.

“So it’s not easy, I’m sorry because this is what this club or this team, these legendary players have shown during a lot of time.

“This consistency, we were a machine, but this season we play more games like we play against Bournemouth the Premier League like today and that’s why we don’t deserve much more than we have now.

“But still we have this amazing competition ahead of us and we have, of course qualification for the Champions League. That is incredible success its really, really important.”



