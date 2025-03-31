Rice Names Arsenal Player That’ll Become A Coach

Declan Rice has singled out Jorginho as the Arsenal player most likely to succeed as a manager, praising the Italian midfielder’s exceptional football intelligence.

When asked who in the current squad would make the best coach, Rice had no hesitation in naming Jorginho, highlighting his deep understanding of the game and tactical awareness.





Jorginho’s Football Brain Stands Out

Speaking about his teammate, Rice explained why he believes Jorginho has the qualities needed to thrive in management.

“Probably Jorginho,” Rice was quoted by arsenaltruefans.com. “I’ve played against him and with him for years, and seen him play for Italy, and I would say that out of everyone I’ve ever played with, he’s in the top three football brains I’ve ever seen.

“The way he thinks about the game, his knowledge, I just think he’ll go on to have a really good managerial career because of how he sees the game.”

This high praise from Rice speaks volumes about Jorginho’s influence both on and off the pitch. The Italian has long been regarded as a player who sees the game differently, often dictating play from deep midfield with his passing, positioning, and leadership.

Jorginho’s experience at the highest level could certainly make him a strong managerial candidate in the future. Having played in multiple top leagues, won major trophies, and represented Italy at international level—including their victorious Euro 2020 campaign—he has been exposed to various tactical approaches and footballing philosophies.

At Chelsea, Jorginho was a key figure under multiple managers, helping the team win the Champions League in 2021. Since joining Arsenal, he has continued to showcase his leadership qualities, often guiding younger players and influencing the team’s style of play.

His ability to read the game, manage tempo, and anticipate opposition movements has made him a valuable asset for Mikel Arteta.

These same qualities could translate well into a managerial role, where decision-making, tactical awareness, and communication are crucial.



