ECL: We Have Huge Chance To Create Special History –Adarabioyo Speaks Ahead Chelsea Vs Betis Final

Tosin Adarabioyo has said he and his Chelsea team-mates can create ‘special history’ by winning the UEFA Conference League and completing a unique set of European trophies.

The Blues take on La Liga side Real Betis tomorrow evening in Wroclaw and will attempt to add a new piece of silverware to the collection at Stamford Bridge.

Already on display in west London are our two Champions League and Europa League trophies. The Cup Winners’ Cup is also showcased, celebrating our two successes in the now-defunct competition.

No club has a fourth major European trophy to its name, though. Achieving that feat with Chelsea is something Adarabioyo highlights as motivation ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Poland.

“It’s a huge game; a European Cup final. We have a huge chance to create special history here at Chelsea,” he said on Chelsea website.

“It’s very important for the club to be able to be the first club to win all the European competitions. And from the start of this competition, we’ve taken it very seriously and we’re here in the final now, so we’re here to win it.”

Adarabioyo has featured in all but two of Chelsea’s Conference League fixtures this term.

His experience and know-how – the 27-year-old played in Europe while at Manchester City – have shone through in the heart of the Blues defence.

His leadership qualities have also been highlighted throughout the campaign, and the defender is aware that lifting a trophy would be a big moment in the squad’s development.

“I think you can see that we’re at the start of our journey, so to end the season with a piece of silverware would be amazing,” the defender stressed.

“We go in there with full confidence that we can get the result done. We’ve had a few games now, so we just have our main focus to win the competition.”



