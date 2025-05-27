NEOM, Juventus Renew Interest To Sign Osimhen

The duo of Juventus and newly promoted Saudi club, NOEM, have renewed interest in signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen this summer.



The Nigerian international, who is expected to leave Turkish champions Galatasaray, has been linked with clubs in Europe and the Saudi League.



According to Hurriyet, NEOM are willing to break the bank in order to sign the Super Eagles star.



The newly promoted club are said to have offered a staggering €50 million to beat other suitors for Osimhen.

On the other hand, Juventus still consider Osimhen as their primary transfer target to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer.



The club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was the one who first brought the 26-year-old to Serie A during his time at Napoli, and he’s now keen to reunite with his old pupil in Turin.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are hoping to find a way to lure Osimhen to Continassa, despite it being a thorny task.



