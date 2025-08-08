Eguma Targets Enyimba’s 10th NPFL Crown, Vows Top-Three Finish At Worst

Stanley Eguma, Head Coach of Enyimba, has made no secret of his ambition for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, declaring that he aims to win the title for the People’s Elephant – or, at the very least, secure a top-three finish, Completesports.com reports.

If Eguma’s dream comes to pass, it will mark Enyimba’s 10th NPFL title – the most by any Nigerian club.

Eguma’s Title Ambition for 2025/2026

Eguma has previously lifted the NPFL title twice with Rivers United. He was also part of the Enyimba coaching crew that retained the CAF Champions League crown in 2004 under Okey Emordi, a year after Kadiri Ikhana led the club to a historic first continental triumph in 2003.

With the new NPFL season kicking off on 22 August 2025, Eguma – fondly called Capelo – insists he has the credentials to deliver the championship or, at worst, a continental ticket.

Also Read: Eguma Extends Enyimba Stay With Two-Year Deal, Eyes 2025/2026 NPFL Success

“Enyimba, as a team, have a target, and as a coach – an ambitious one at that – I equally have a target,” Eguma told the club’s official website, Enyimbafc.net.

“My target is to win the league or, at worst, qualify for the continent. Having achieved that in the past, I am looking to surpass those achievements – and that’s also the club’s ambition.”

Chasing Glory Beyond Past Achievements

Eguma stressed that Enyimba’s status as nine-time NPFL champions and two-time CAF Champions League winners means expectations are always high.

“Anything short of those standards would not be a good achievement,” he stated.

Also Read: NPFL: Super Eagles B Goalie Ani Leads Eight-Player Departure From Enyimba

“The club wants to surpass previous performances, and we have to achieve that collectively. That’s my target.”

Eguma: A Career Steeped in Nigerian Football

Eguma has previously managed Sharks of Port Harcourt, Dolphins, Gabros International (Nnewi) and Heartland of Owerri. His coaching philosophy is built on ambition and self-motivation.

“Before management sets a target for me, I’ve already set mine because I’m very ambitious and believe I have a lot to offer,” he said.

Last season, Eguma took over Enyimba in December, guiding them from 11th place to a sixth-place finish in the NPFL. His past honours include two NPFL titles with Rivers United and the 2001 Federation Cup with Dolphins (now Rivers United).

By Sab Osuji



