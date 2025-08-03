NPFL: Super Eagles B Goalie Ani Leads Eight-Player Departure From Enyimba

Henry Ozoemena Ani, Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team goalkeeper, has topped the list of eight high-profile players who have parted ways with Enyimba following the conclusion of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Ani, who is expected to be in goal as Nigeria aim to clinch their first-ever African Nations Championship (CHAN) title in Tanzania, was Enyimba’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Ani Reunites With Finidi At Rivers United

The home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper has now joined Rivers United, where he will link up with his former coach George Finidi, ahead of their 2025/2026 NPFL and CAF Confederation Cup campaigns.

The move also sees Ani team up with defender Divine Ukadike as part of Rivers United’s strengthening effort.

Abia Warriors Raid Enyimba For CAF Confederation Cup Debut

Checks by Completesports.com reveal that state rivals Abia Warriors have emerged as the major beneficiaries of the talent exodus from the two-time African champions, Enyimba.

In preparation for their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, Abia Warriors swooped on their sister state club to secure the services of no fewer than six players.

Top on the list is 24-year-old forward Joseph Atule.

Others include former Flying Eagles left-back Innocent Gabriel, Imo Obot, Fatai Abdullahi, Emeka Obioma—a 26-year-old midfielder and former NPFL top scorer with 16 goals.

Expired Contracts Behind Ani-Led Mass Exit

Completesports.com understands that the players’ exits were due to the expiration of their contracts, with most unwilling to renew under the prevailing terms.

“Yes, Ani is no longer with us,” a credible source familiar with the movement told Completesports.com.

“You see, these players’ contracts with Enyimba had expired and they were not willing to renew them. It seems the club and the players parted ways on mutual consent,” the source explained.

By Sab Osuji



