NPFL: Enyimba Slam Ideye Over ‘Baseless Allegations’, Defend Club’s Reputation

Club Brands Ideye’s Claims as ‘Distortion of Truth’

Nigeria’s most successful football club, Enyimba FC, has strongly criticised recent comments made by former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye, describing them as a “blatant distortion of the truth” and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the club and, by extension, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Completesports.com reports.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday evening, the two-time CAF Champions League winners and nine-time NPFL champions expressed deep disappointment over Ideye’s public outburst.

“At a time when the NPFL is undergoing commendable transformation—gaining both regional and international respect—we find it deeply unfortunate that a former Nigerian international, who was welcomed back home with open arms, has chosen to malign the very system that embraced him,” the club stated.

Enyimba Recall Ideye’s VIP Treatment

The 36-year-old Ideye returned to Nigerian football during the 2024/2025 season after stints with various European sides and Al-Yarmouk Sporting Club of Kuwait, before joining Enyimba. His return was seen as a symbolic ‘homecoming’, and he was reportedly given special treatment by the club.

Also Read: ‘Make Us Proud’ — Tinubu Charges Super Falcons To Go For Victory Against Morocco

Despite initial hesitation from the coaching crew, the club’s leadership—headed by Nigeria legend and two-time African Footballer of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu—offered him an olive branch. During his brief stint, the club claimed Ideye was treated with dignity and given VIP privileges, including:

A monthly salary of ₦1 million, making him one of the highest-paid players at the club

Luxury hotel accommodation costing ₦65,000 per night

Air travel to away matches

Personal respect and access befitting his status as a top-level ex-international

“These privileges were not extended to many others,” the club emphasised.

Enyimba Accuse Ideye of Betrayal and Poor Performance

Enyimba expressed disappointment that despite the generous treatment, Ideye allegedly failed to meet expectations both on and off the pitch.

“He scored only five goals across all competitions, and his overall impact fell well short of what was anticipated,” the statement read. “Even more troubling was his reportedly divisive influence in the dressing room, which undermined team cohesion and progress.”

The club also accused Ideye of making misleading claims about poor player welfare. “He never raised these issues while collecting VIP wages and privileges. His silence at the time speaks volumes about the motivation behind his sudden crusade,” the statement added.

Also Read: Ogun State Scores Again…And More Stories! – Odegbami

Enyimba defended their welfare policy, citing a transparent bonus structure under Kanu’s leadership, which includes double win bonuses and personal incentives from management—sometimes as high as ₦1 million.

People’s Elephant Reaffirms Commitment to NPFL Growth

Enyimba concluded by reaffirming their commitment to professionalism and growth in Nigerian football. “This is a time when former Nigerian players returning home should encourage others to contribute meaningfully—not discredit the very platform that gave them a second chance,” the club said.

“Brown Ideye’s conduct is not only unbecoming of a professional but also a betrayal of the principles of integrity and gratitude.”

“To our fans, stakeholders, and the NPFL family: we assure you that Enyimba FC remains committed to professionalism, reform, and the growth of Nigerian football. This incident, while regrettable, serves as a lesson. We will not be deterred by noise or revisionist agendas. The People’s Elephant will continue to march forward with dignity and pride.”

By Sab Osuji



